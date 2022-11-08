×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil price little changed as concerns over supply rise

08 November 2022 - 07:52 Isabel Kua
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices were little changed early on Tuesday as supply worries offset recession fears and China’s commitment to its zero-Covid policy.

Brent crude rose 7c, or 0.1%, to $97.99 a barrel by 1.55am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7c, or 0.1%, to $91.86 a barrel.

Both benchmarks hit their highest since August on Monday amid reports that leaders in China, the world’s top crude importer, were weighing an exit from the country’s strict Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Chinese health officials over the weekend reaffirmed China’s commitment to its strict zero-Covid policy. Also, recent data showed the country’s exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October.

The near-term fundamentals for oil remain bullish, with the focus returning to supply issues, ANZ Research analysts said.

“The market is facing the deadline for European imports of Russian oil before sanctions kick in,” ANZ said.

The EU ban on Russian oil, imposed in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is set to start on December 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.

Market participants will be eyeing the US consumer price index data this week for trading cues “where sticky inflation may strengthen the Fed’s hawkish stance and intensify recession fears”, weighing on oil, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute due at 9.30pm GMT on Tuesday, and the energy information administration due at 3.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand firmer as focus turns to ...
Markets
2.
JSE set for good start as Tencent rallies amid ...
Markets
3.
Global markets lift despite conflicting Covid-19 ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
Global markets cheer possible move by China to ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.