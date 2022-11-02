Global stocks firm as markets look beyond Fed’s likely rate hike

Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
Globally, Emirates is now flying to 92% of the routes it did before the Covid-19 pandemic
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Officials tout connection with world’s second-largest economy at an international business conference
New golf clubs can seriously dent your bank account, so is all that schlepp and additional cost really worth the trouble?
London — World equity markets rallied on Wednesday and the dollar eased as investors appeared to look beyond another likely rise in US interest rates and hoping for a slowdown in the pace of aggressive monetary tightening.
The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting later in the day and is widely expected to deliver a fourth, 75 basis-point rate hike to contain stubbornly high inflation.
The key question for markets is whether the Fed will also signal it could slow further rate hikes, in a so-called dovish pivot.
“The extreme sensitivity of global assets and the dollar to the theme of a dovish pivot has boosted the notion this will be a make-or-break event for market sentiment,” said ING currency strategist Francesco Pesole.
European stock markets opened mostly firmer, Asian shares outside Japan rallied to a two-week high and US equity futures pointed to a firm open for Wall Street.
With a 75 bps increase in the Fed’s key rate on Wednesday to a range of 3.75%-to 4% priced in, traders are split on the size of a December move while futures market are pricing in a roughly a 40% chance of another 75 bps increase.
Data on Tuesday showing a jump in US monthly job openings supported the case for the Fed to remain in the hawkish camp.
Analysts said that uncertainty about economic data means a more accommodating stance could still be some way off, leaving risk assets such as stocks vulnerable and the dollar supported.
“We suspect [Fed] chair [Jerome] Powell will try very hard to avoid saying anything that might be misconstrued as a signal that the inevitable step down in the size of tightening is a pivot towards the end of the tightening cycle,” said Kevin Cummins, chief US economist at NatWest Markets.
“Given that the inflation-related data have yet to show any signs of moderation, we lean a bit more towards officials holding off from signalling they are reducing the size of hikes just yet.”
Cummins expects the Fed to step down to a 50 bps hike in December.
China hopes
Upbeat remarks by Chinese regulators about policy support and rising expectations among investors about an easing of strict Covid-19 measures boosted sentiment in Asia. Chinese blue chips and Hong Kong stocks gained 1.2% and 2.4%, respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei stock index closed flat, holding close its highest levels since September.
In currency markets, the dollar eased 0.25% against a basket of major currencies. It weakened 0.75% against yen to ¥147.16/$ amid fears of intervention from authorities and thin liquidity.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a tweak to the central bank’s yield-curve control policy, which has contributed to the weakness in the yen, could become an option.
The robust dollar has pulled back in October on speculation the Fed might indicate a slowdown in its aggressive tightening campaign, but a Reuters survey found currency strategists believe the dollar's retreat is temporary.
US Treasury yields were largely steady after reversing much of Tuesday’s sharp rise on the unexpected strength in the jobs data.
Ten-year Treasury yields hovered around 4.04% while two-year yields eased 3 bps to 4.51%.
Oil climbed after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up. Brent crude futures were 0.25% firmer at $94.90 a barrel, and US crude oil futures rose 0.5% to $89.76 a barrel.
Gold was slightly higher, with spot price at $1,652 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global stocks firm as markets look beyond Fed’s likely rate hike
Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
London — World equity markets rallied on Wednesday and the dollar eased as investors appeared to look beyond another likely rise in US interest rates and hoping for a slowdown in the pace of aggressive monetary tightening.
The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting later in the day and is widely expected to deliver a fourth, 75 basis-point rate hike to contain stubbornly high inflation.
The key question for markets is whether the Fed will also signal it could slow further rate hikes, in a so-called dovish pivot.
“The extreme sensitivity of global assets and the dollar to the theme of a dovish pivot has boosted the notion this will be a make-or-break event for market sentiment,” said ING currency strategist Francesco Pesole.
European stock markets opened mostly firmer, Asian shares outside Japan rallied to a two-week high and US equity futures pointed to a firm open for Wall Street.
With a 75 bps increase in the Fed’s key rate on Wednesday to a range of 3.75%-to 4% priced in, traders are split on the size of a December move while futures market are pricing in a roughly a 40% chance of another 75 bps increase.
Data on Tuesday showing a jump in US monthly job openings supported the case for the Fed to remain in the hawkish camp.
Analysts said that uncertainty about economic data means a more accommodating stance could still be some way off, leaving risk assets such as stocks vulnerable and the dollar supported.
“We suspect [Fed] chair [Jerome] Powell will try very hard to avoid saying anything that might be misconstrued as a signal that the inevitable step down in the size of tightening is a pivot towards the end of the tightening cycle,” said Kevin Cummins, chief US economist at NatWest Markets.
“Given that the inflation-related data have yet to show any signs of moderation, we lean a bit more towards officials holding off from signalling they are reducing the size of hikes just yet.”
Cummins expects the Fed to step down to a 50 bps hike in December.
China hopes
Upbeat remarks by Chinese regulators about policy support and rising expectations among investors about an easing of strict Covid-19 measures boosted sentiment in Asia. Chinese blue chips and Hong Kong stocks gained 1.2% and 2.4%, respectively.
Japan’s Nikkei stock index closed flat, holding close its highest levels since September.
In currency markets, the dollar eased 0.25% against a basket of major currencies. It weakened 0.75% against yen to ¥147.16/$ amid fears of intervention from authorities and thin liquidity.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a tweak to the central bank’s yield-curve control policy, which has contributed to the weakness in the yen, could become an option.
The robust dollar has pulled back in October on speculation the Fed might indicate a slowdown in its aggressive tightening campaign, but a Reuters survey found currency strategists believe the dollar's retreat is temporary.
US Treasury yields were largely steady after reversing much of Tuesday’s sharp rise on the unexpected strength in the jobs data.
Ten-year Treasury yields hovered around 4.04% while two-year yields eased 3 bps to 4.51%.
Oil climbed after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up. Brent crude futures were 0.25% firmer at $94.90 a barrel, and US crude oil futures rose 0.5% to $89.76 a barrel.
Gold was slightly higher, with spot price at $1,652 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.