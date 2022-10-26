Oil falls on rising US stockpiles, but is cushioned by supply concerns

Signs that US federal Reserve may start to slow its aggressive tightening cycle has lifted global sentiment
Singapore — Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries.
Brent crude futures for December fell 72c, or 0.8%, to $92.80 a barrel by 3.30am GMT, after settling 26c higher in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down 48c, or 0.6%, to $84.84, reversing the previous session’s gain.
“The prospect of a global economic slowdown and tighter monetary policy has been outweighing the spectre of supply reductions in recent weeks,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
US crude inventories rose by about 4.5m barrels in the week ended October 21, according to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group.
That was higher than expectations from five analysts polled by Reuters, who on average had expected a build of about 200,000 barrels.
While a rise in crude stockpiles reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand, ongoing supply constraints kept prices trading in a narrow range.
“Opec production cuts effective November and the new EU sanctions on Russian oil to be enforced from December should be positive [for prices],” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters.
With respect to the wide WTI-Brent spread in recent sessions, Innes added that WTI buyers are watching for any more interventions by President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8.
Biden announced a plan last week to sell off the rest of a record release from the nation’s emergency oil reserve by year end as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices.
A stronger dollar also weighed on the market on Wednesday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, inched up to 110.98 by 3.30am GMT.
A firmer dollar dampens demand for oil as it makes crude more expensive for those holding other currencies.
While smarting from the recent decision by Opec and allies led by Russia, together called Opec+, to cut oil output, the White House on Tuesday welcomed moves by Saudi Arabia to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.
Biden, facing criticism over high inflation, has warned the Saudis would face consequences for aligning with Russia and agreeing to reduce crude supply.
Meanwhile, official US stockpile data from the government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Wednesday at 14.30pm GMT.
Reuters
Oil falls on rising US stockpiles, but is cushioned by supply concerns
US crude inventories rose by about 4.5m barrels in the week ended October 21, higher than analysts’ expectations
