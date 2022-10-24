×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices fall on lacklustre Chinese demand

Though higher than in August, China’s September crude imports of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, data showed

24 October 2022 - 12:18 Noah Browning
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices slid 2% on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world’s largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict Covid-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption.

Brent crude futures for December settlement fell $1.67, or 1.8%, to $91.83 a barrel by 0855 GMT after rising 2% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was at $83.27 a barrel, down $1.78, or 2.1%.

Though higher than in August, China’s September crude imports of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.

“The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in September,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that independent refiners failed to utilise increased quotas as ongoing Covid-related lockdowns weighed on demand.

“This was worsened by falling refinery margins and product export curbs,” the analysts said.

Saudi Arabia and Russia were neck and neck as China’s top two suppliers in September.

Uncertainty over China’s zero-Covid policy and property crisis are undermining the effectiveness of pro-growth measures, ING analysts said in a note, even though third-quarter GDP (GDP) growth beat expectations.

Brent rose last week despite US President Joe Biden announcing the sale of a remaining 15-million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves. The sale is part of a record 180-million-barrel release that began in May.

Biden added that his aim would be to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel.

US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs last week for the second week in a row as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a report.

Reuters

European stocks boosted by hopes of slower US rate hikes

European stocks got a lift from hopes that US interest rates could rise more slowly than previously thought, but policy worries following President ...
Markets
19 hours ago

Tech stocks drag JSE lower as traders digest news of Xi’s third term

The local bourse lost ground on Monday morning as it took its lead from its global peers
Markets
19 hours ago

Oil slides on weak Chinese demand data

Despite rising from August, the country's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year ...
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand falls the most in a month, ...
Markets
2.
JSE in for uphill battle despite US rally as ...
Markets
3.
Gold inches down as dollar firms, but hopes of ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
5.
PODCAST | Stagflation or deflation: what part of ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil slides on weak Chinese demand data

Markets

Gold inches down as dollar firms, but hopes of more dovish Fed cap decline

Markets

Dollar holds firm despite suspected yen boost amid mixed Asian markets

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.