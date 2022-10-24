Oil slides on weak Chinese demand data

Despite rising from August, the country's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year earlier
The chosen approach is not economically and politically attainable in a low-growth, high interest-rate, higher-inflation environment
In speech to the nation, Ramaphosa touts ‘decisive steps to end state capture’ under his watch
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Mozambican military will remain at the mine for the foreseeable future as it resumes production
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the World Cup
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
The accelerator Awards are objective and fact-based, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday after China released much-delayed trade data showing that demand in the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict Covid-19 policy and fuel export curbs depress consumption.
Brent crude futures for December settlement slid 40c, or 0.4%, to $93.10 a barrel by 5.40am after rising 2% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was at $84.66 a barrel, down 39c, or 0.5%.
Despite rising from August, China's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.
“The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in September,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that independent refiners failed to use increased quotas amid ongoing lockdowns weighing on demand.
“This was worsened by falling refinery margins and product export curbs,” they said.
Uncertainty over China's zero-Covid-19 policy and property crisis loomed despite better-than-expected growth in the country's third-quarter GDP, undermining the effectiveness of progrowth measures, ING analysts said in a note.
The data came a day after China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
Brent rose last week despite US President Joe Biden announcing the sale of a remaining 15-million barrels of oil from the US strategic petroleum reserves. The sale is part of a record 180-million-barrel release that began in May. Biden added that his aim would be to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel.
“Biden's comments that the US will only buy crude once prices hit USD70/bbl provides a strong support level,” ANZ said.
Last week, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for the second consecutive week as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a report on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slides on weak Chinese demand data
Despite rising from August, the country's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year earlier
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday after China released much-delayed trade data showing that demand in the world's largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict Covid-19 policy and fuel export curbs depress consumption.
Brent crude futures for December settlement slid 40c, or 0.4%, to $93.10 a barrel by 5.40am after rising 2% last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was at $84.66 a barrel, down 39c, or 0.5%.
Despite rising from August, China's crude imports in September of 9.79-million barrels per day were 2% below the amount brought in a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.
“The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in September,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that independent refiners failed to use increased quotas amid ongoing lockdowns weighing on demand.
“This was worsened by falling refinery margins and product export curbs,” they said.
Uncertainty over China's zero-Covid-19 policy and property crisis loomed despite better-than-expected growth in the country's third-quarter GDP, undermining the effectiveness of progrowth measures, ING analysts said in a note.
The data came a day after China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.
Brent rose last week despite US President Joe Biden announcing the sale of a remaining 15-million barrels of oil from the US strategic petroleum reserves. The sale is part of a record 180-million-barrel release that began in May. Biden added that his aim would be to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel.
“Biden's comments that the US will only buy crude once prices hit USD70/bbl provides a strong support level,” ANZ said.
Last week, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for the second consecutive week as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a report on Friday.
Reuters
JSE in for uphill battle despite US rally as Tencent plunges
Gold inches down as dollar firms, but hopes of more dovish Fed cap decline
Dollar holds firm despite suspected yen boost amid mixed Asian markets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil heads for second weekly decline
Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply chain investment
Crude rises on tight supplies and talk of China easing Covid curbs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.