MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE bounce after Monday mania

Investors are assessing the impact of political developments in China, but all eyes are on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement

25 October 2022 - 20:40 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand and JSE rebounded on Tuesday as markets assessed Monday’s huge equities sell-off in the wake of China’s president securing a third term and cementing his place as that country’s most powerful leader in more than 40 years.

Markets also took some comfort from strong corporate earnings in the US, where General Motors, Coca-Cola and UPS reported stronger-than-forecast earnings...

