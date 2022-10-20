Despite political tumult in the UK, risk appetite picked up as some investors become more upbeat about the earnings season
The JSE pared losses to close slightly firmer on Thursday, in line with European and US markets as investors digested the UK prime minister's resignation and strong US corporate earnings.
Liz Truss handed in her resignation on Thursday after just six weeks in office following a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets last month. The controversial budget was reversed by the new chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt days after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was axed. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors mull political turmoil in UK
