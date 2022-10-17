×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Pause in dollar rally allows gold to firm

Gold has risen slightly from Friday’s low but ‘buyers are lacking conviction’, one analyst says

17 October 2022 - 07:28 Eileen Soreng
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Bengaluru —  Gold prices rose on Monday after declining more than 1% in the previous session, as a pause in the dollar rally alleviated some pressure from the greenback-priced bullion, though looming US rate hikes restricted further gains.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,648.91/oz, as of 4.05am GMT. The metal posted its biggest weekly decline since July last week.

US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,655.30/oz.

The dollar index was flat, while the benchmark US 10-year treasury yields eased, moving away from the 14-year peak touched last week.

“Gold has lifted itself slightly from Friday’s low but buyers are lacking conviction, so looks more like technical repositioning,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

“The dollar and yields will be a key driver for gold, and if they continue to rise then a move and test of $1,600 is likely just a matter of time.”

A survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment improved further in October, but inflation expectations deteriorated a bit, keeping expectations of another 75-basis-point rate hike intact.

US retail sales were unexpectedly flat in September.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday that the latest CPI data warrants continued “front-loading” through larger rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point but that does not necessarily mean rates need to be raised above the central bank's projections.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 3.18 tonnes on Friday, their biggest one-day outflow since September 26.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $18.39/oz, platinum was 0.3% higher at $901.67/oz and palladium gained 1.7% to $2,022.60/oz. 

Reuters

JSE faces lower Asian markets after Wall Street’s losses

Traders will also monitor announcements by the Chinese Communist Party at its national congress in Beijing this week
Markets
4 hours ago

Market data — October 16 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces lower Asian markets after Wall Street’s ...
Markets
2.
China’s move to help its economy pushes oil higher
Markets
3.
Pause in dollar rally allows gold to firm
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes slightly lower as ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares dip on Wall Street hammering as UK ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares dip on Wall Street hammering as UK bonds face tests

Markets

China’s move to help its economy pushes oil higher

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.