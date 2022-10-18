×

Markets

Oil prices slip on lower fuel demand by China

Output in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, is forecast to rise by about 50,000 bpd in October

18 October 2022 - 14:07 Rowena Edwards
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday on fears of an economic slowdown and lower fuel demand from China as it persists with its stringent zero-Covid-19 policy.

Brent crude futures fell 41c, or 0.45%, to $91.21 a barrel by 9.48am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 41c, or 0.48%, to $85.05.

WTI had risen earlier by more than $1 a barrel on a weaker dollar, which makes oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. But the dollar index measuring the greenback against six peers rose later in the session, weighing on oil prices in early European trading.

Also in focus was the Bank of England's plan to start selling the vast government bond holdings it amassed during the coronavirus crisis. That sent long-dated yields higher, indicating increased risks to financial stability.

Meanwhile, China’s fuel demand outlook weighed on sentiment after the world’s top crude oil importer delayed release of economic indicators originally scheduled to be published on Tuesday, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. No date was given for a rescheduled release.

China’s adherence to its zero-Covid-19 policy has continued to increase uncertainties about the country's economic growth, Teng said.

On the supply side, US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen for a second consecutive week and are estimated to have increased by 1.6-million barrels in the week to October 14, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Output in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, is forecast to rise by about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.453-million bpd in October, the Energy Information Administration said. 

Reuters

Britain’s fiscal U-turn fuels jump in world markets

Dollar falls to 12-day low in Asian trading, though the yen remains on the back foot amid Japan’s easy money stance
Markets
8 hours ago

UK’s U-turn on tax helps JSE higher

Markets are awaiting more company earnings reports from the US
Markets
11 hours ago

More funds betting on crypto’s long-term allure

Investment firms unleash flurry of exchange traded funds
Markets
14 hours ago
