Asia stocks up after UK fiscal U-turn

Investment firms unleash flurry of exchange traded funds
Time to set the stage for inclusive growth with investor-friendly policies
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Profit after tax increased 52.7% year on year in the retailer’s interim results
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Prime minister says Washington restrictions on China is a serious move
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Singapore — Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the US dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal.
Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt abandoned most of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plan that had led to a political maelstrom fuelled by market turmoil, with the pound hitting record lows in recent weeks and the Bank of England being forced to intervene.
Morgan Stanley analysts said the fiscal U-turn was likely to have implications for the Bank of England as its economists now revise their call for the November meeting to a 75-basis point rate hike, from 100 basis points.
Hunt’s move led to Britain’s government bonds, currency and shares soaring, also lifting Wall Street.
Given such a wholesale scrapping of Truss’s Tory leadership promises, it remains an open question how long Truss will remain in power, said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43%, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.6%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.8%.
China’s stock market opened nearly flat and edged up 0.12% to 3,088.54 as the Chinese ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress remains in session this week.
Chinese state banks are stepping up intervention to defend the weakening yuan, banking sources told Reuters on Monday, while many companies have announced share buyback programmes.
In currency markets, the US dollar retreated against most currencies overnight, with sterling subdued early on Tuesday after gaining 1.6% in the previous session.
The Australian dollar rose on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia said it expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months.
The yen touched a fresh 32-year low of 149.10 per dollar on Monday, not far off the psychological metric of 150. Investors have been watching out for any signs of further intervention by the Bank of Japan, with authorities repeatedly warning of a firm response to overly rapid yen declines.
The National Australia Bank’s Strickland said many are noting 150 as a key threshold that the government will be keen to avoid a sustained break of, for political reasons.
Meanwhile, China has delayed the release of economic indicators, including the country’s third-quarter GDP due on Tuesday and trade data that had been scheduled last Friday.
Brent was up 0.08% to $91.69 a barrel, while US crude rose 0.04% to $85.49 a barrel.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asia stocks up after UK fiscal U-turn
Singapore — Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the US dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal.
Britain’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt abandoned most of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plan that had led to a political maelstrom fuelled by market turmoil, with the pound hitting record lows in recent weeks and the Bank of England being forced to intervene.
Morgan Stanley analysts said the fiscal U-turn was likely to have implications for the Bank of England as its economists now revise their call for the November meeting to a 75-basis point rate hike, from 100 basis points.
Hunt’s move led to Britain’s government bonds, currency and shares soaring, also lifting Wall Street.
Given such a wholesale scrapping of Truss’s Tory leadership promises, it remains an open question how long Truss will remain in power, said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.43%, while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.6%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.8%.
China’s stock market opened nearly flat and edged up 0.12% to 3,088.54 as the Chinese ruling Communist Party’s twice-a-decade congress remains in session this week.
Chinese state banks are stepping up intervention to defend the weakening yuan, banking sources told Reuters on Monday, while many companies have announced share buyback programmes.
In currency markets, the US dollar retreated against most currencies overnight, with sterling subdued early on Tuesday after gaining 1.6% in the previous session.
The Australian dollar rose on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia said it expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months.
The yen touched a fresh 32-year low of 149.10 per dollar on Monday, not far off the psychological metric of 150. Investors have been watching out for any signs of further intervention by the Bank of Japan, with authorities repeatedly warning of a firm response to overly rapid yen declines.
The National Australia Bank’s Strickland said many are noting 150 as a key threshold that the government will be keen to avoid a sustained break of, for political reasons.
Meanwhile, China has delayed the release of economic indicators, including the country’s third-quarter GDP due on Tuesday and trade data that had been scheduled last Friday.
Brent was up 0.08% to $91.69 a barrel, while US crude rose 0.04% to $85.49 a barrel.
Reuters
JSE faces Asian markets buoyed by Wall Street gains
Market data — October 17 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold inches higher as US dollar dips
Oil prices steady as dollar weakens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.