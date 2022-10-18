×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: IMF sees Sub-Saharan Africa as living on the edge

Time to set the stage for inclusive growth with investor-friendly policies

18 October 2022 - 05:08

Sub-Saharan Africa is living on the edge. That’s the picture the latest IMF regional economic outlook painted of the region that seemed to have been on a strong recovery path from the pandemic-induced downturn.

“Unfortunately, this progress has been abruptly interrupted by turmoil in global markets, placing further pressures on policymakers in the region,” said Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s African department last week when the report was issued. ..

