Markets

JSE faces Asian markets buoyed by Wall Street gains

It’s green screens from the Nikkei in Japan, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai composite in mainland China on Tuesday morning

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 07:17 Nico Gous

The JSE will open to Asian markets on the up on Tuesday after US markets ended higher overnight.

The Nikkei in Japan is up 1.33%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 1.03% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.16%. For the year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (27.89%), the Shanghai composite 14.94% and the Nikkei 7.41%...

