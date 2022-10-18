Investment firms unleash flurry of exchange traded funds
Time to set the stage for inclusive growth with investor-friendly policies
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Profit after tax increased 52.7% year on year in the retailer’s interim results
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
The retailer has confirmed it will no longer employ white people
Prime minister says Washington restrictions on China is a serious move
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
The JSE will open to Asian markets on the up on Tuesday after US markets ended higher overnight.
The Nikkei in Japan is up 1.33%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 1.03% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.16%. For the year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (27.89%), the Shanghai composite 14.94% and the Nikkei 7.41%...
JSE faces Asian markets buoyed by Wall Street gains
It’s green screens from the Nikkei in Japan, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai composite in mainland China on Tuesday morning
