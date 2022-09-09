×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Oil prices rise but still headed for weekly fall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt oil and gas exports to Europe if price caps are imposed

09 September 2022 - 11:36 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/ENSUP
Picture: 123RF/ENSUP

London — Oil rose on Friday supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, although crude was set for a second weekly decline as aggressive interest rate hikes and China’s Covid-19 curbs weighed on the demand outlook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt oil and gas exports to Europe if price caps are imposed and a small cut to Opec+ oil output plans announced this week also supported prices.

Brent crude rose $1.24, or 1.4%, to $90.39 a barrel by 8.10am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $1.05, or 1.3%, to $84.59.

“Over the coming months, the West will have to contend with the risk of losing Russian energy supplies and oil prices soaring,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent is down sharply from a surge in March close to its record high of $147 after Russia invaded Ukraine, pressured by worries about a recession and demand.

Despite Friday’s bounce, both crude benchmarks were headed for a weekly drop of more than 2%, with Brent this week hitting its lowest since January.

“I think the sell-off in oil prices may come to a pause for now due to a recovery in risk sentiment across the board, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, adding that a weaker dollar and falls in bond yields have offered support for a rebound in risk assets.

While supply tightness supports the market, the European Central Bank’s unprecedented rate hike of 75 basis points this week and more Covid-19 lockdowns in China have weighed.

The city of Chengdu extended a lockdown for most of its more than 21-million residents on Thursday while millions more in other parts of China were told to shun travel during upcoming holidays. 

Reuters

Oil edges higher as China’s Covid curbs weigh on demand

Oil benchmarks head for a weekly drop, with the market sliding this week to its lowest level since January
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil hits 7-month low on reduced demand, rate hike fears

A strong dollar, a spike in bond yields and a slowdown in China’s growth are also pressuring oil prices
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US and Asian markets look set to lift JSE
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE holds up even as rand plumbs ...
Markets
3.
Oil edges higher as China’s Covid curbs weigh on ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: What’s driving the rebound in oil prices?
Markets
5.
Gold on track for weekly gain as dollar loses ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.