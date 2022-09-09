×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers to record best day in a month

The ECB raised interest rates this week which saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries

BL Premium
09 September 2022 - 19:27 Andrew Linder

The JSE had its best day in a month, tracking markets around the world which firmed after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 75 basis points.

The move by the ECB on Thursday saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries on Friday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.