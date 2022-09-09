The ECB raised interest rates this week which saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries
The JSE had its best day in a month, tracking markets around the world which firmed after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 75 basis points.
The move by the ECB on Thursday saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries on Friday...
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks global peers to record best day in a month
