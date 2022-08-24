×

National / Labour

Cosatu and Saftu march to the Union Buildings

Members of the two labour federations will deliver a list of demands over the rising cost of living, unemployment and load-shedding

24 August 2022 - 12:26 Luyolo Mkentane

Thousands of members of two of SA’s largest labour federations are marching to the Union Buildings to deliver a list of demands covering the rising cost of living, unemployment and load-shedding, among other socioeconomic ills dogging the country.

The ANC-aligned Cosatu and its breakaway SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) account for a joint membership of more than 2.2-million...

