Cosatu and Saftu march to the Union Buildings

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Not only are consumers trading down to value-oriented retailers and restaurants, they are also changing the types of products they buy
The total cost to infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at R30bn
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
But is it an environmentally conscious step or because inflation-stretched Britons need to consider consuming expired food items?
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
Thousands of members of two of SA’s largest labour federations are marching to the Union Buildings to deliver a list of demands covering the rising cost of living, unemployment and load-shedding, among other socioeconomic ills dogging the country.
The ANC-aligned Cosatu and its breakaway SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) account for a joint membership of more than 2.2-million...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cosatu and Saftu march to the Union Buildings
Members of the two labour federations will deliver a list of demands over the rising cost of living, unemployment and load-shedding
Thousands of members of two of SA’s largest labour federations are marching to the Union Buildings to deliver a list of demands covering the rising cost of living, unemployment and load-shedding, among other socioeconomic ills dogging the country.
The ANC-aligned Cosatu and its breakaway SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) account for a joint membership of more than 2.2-million...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.