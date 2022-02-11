Markets JSE slips as investors mull over surprising US inflation report St Louis Fed president James Bullard says he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, along with its global peers as investors mulled over the US inflation data which came in worse than expected.

The US consumer price index report showed the index for January rose 7.5% year on year, more than estimates and the biggest jump since 1982. The CPI was expected to have accelerated at an annual rate of 7.2% in January, according to the Bloomberg median estimate, from 7% in December. ..