Markets MARKET WRAP: Focus on rates caps JSE’s gains Investors are keeping a wary eye on interest rates, pricing in a string of hikes from the Fed and the Bank of England B L Premium

The JSE closed firmer for a third successive day on Wednesday as good company earnings lifted sentiment, but — as was the case globally — the gains were limited by concerns about the pace at which the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank will raise interest rates to curb soaring inflation.

“With the earnings season continuing to produce strong results, some signs of easing tensions over Ukraine, and investors calming down somewhat about the US Fed prospects, equities continue their recent run up,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam...