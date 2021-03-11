Markets

Market data — March 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

11 March 2021 - 22:16
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE set for higher opening after US adopts ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm after positive GDP ...
Markets
3.
JSE gains as markets cheer US stimulus bill
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on depressed business ...
Markets
5.
Brighter economic outlook boosts oil prices
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.