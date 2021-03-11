Market data — March 11 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Amid concern over SA yet optimism too, investment is hobbled by continued uncertainty
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s SSA application is relevant as it’s likely to contain information on her stint at SA's embassy in China, says judge
Party leaders failed again to lay down the law, allowing the former president to keep defying the Zondo commission and the Constitutional Court
Africa’s largest bank reports headline earnings down 43% for the year ended December 2020
That could benefit underserved communities in SA by enabling and encouraging access to a cheaper, safer and convenient payment method
A strong recovery, already under way, means that prospects for growth are high
Payments to tens of millions of Americans, businesses and state and local governments to start in days
Safa CEO expects Patrice Motsepe to head the Confederation of African Football
The junior M has got the stuff to make it a future sports classic
