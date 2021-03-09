Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Zoetis

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

09 March 2021 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Zoetis Inc as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to something that really makes me feel good, it’s a company called Zoetis. Now this is a 65-year-old pharmaceutical company, if you haven’t heard of it before, it was unbundled from Pfizer but it’s pharmaceuticals of a different kind; they focus on animal health, livestock and also your companion animals. I would say that this is something that’s relatively recession proof.”

Or listen to the full audio:

