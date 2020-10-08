WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE

Markets

Nedbank CIB’s Avinash Kalkapersad talks to Business Day TV about buying opportunities on the JSE

Despite the JSE falling short when compared with its international peers, Nedbank CIB still sees buying opportunities on a few fronts.

Business Day TV talks to Avinash Kalkapersad from Nedbank CIB about opportunities on the local bourse.

