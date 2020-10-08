News Leader
WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE
Nedbank CIB’s Avinash Kalkapersad talks to Business Day TV about buying opportunities on the JSE
08 October 2020 - 09:37
Despite the JSE falling short when compared with its international peers, Nedbank CIB still sees buying opportunities on a few fronts.
Business Day TV talks to Avinash Kalkapersad from Nedbank CIB about opportunities on the local bourse.
