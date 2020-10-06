Markets

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Tuesday

Focus remains on the US, where President Donald Trump has been released from hospital, while there are also expectations of further stimulus

06 October 2020 - 07:26 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: JSE
The JSE faces positive Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment lifted by developments in the US.

US President Donald Trump's release from hospital has reduced uncertainty around his ability to lead the Republican campaign, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

There are also growing expectations of more stimulus in the US, Innes said.

Markets in mainland China are closed for a public holiday, while earlier the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.75% and the Australian all ordinaries index 0.42%, Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had added 0.38%.

Gold was down 0.16% to $1,910.04/oz while platinum was flat at $896.75. Brent crude was 0.12% higher at $41.54 a barrel.

The rand was 0.27% firmer at R16.51/$.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Tuesday, while the SA Reserve Bank is due to release its biannual monetary policy review, which should provide additional details on its current thinking regarding monetary policy.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Trump’s recovery news

US president could be released from the hospital as soon as Monday, pulmonary expert says
Markets
14 hours ago

ESG investing may be in the early stages of a bubble

When high performers become low performers, investors will return to companies that care about making money
Markets
17 hours ago

Rand set for sixth day of gains as markets eye US stimulus

At 10:40am ,the rand had strengthened 0.75% to R16.4187/$, 0.56% to R19.2734/€ and 0.44% to R21.2691/£. The euro had firmed 0.23% to $1.1740
Markets
21 hours ago

JSE lifts on possibility of Donald Trump’s release from hospital

Trump’s diagnosis on Friday put markets under pressure, adding more political uncertainty to the US economy
Markets
21 hours ago

