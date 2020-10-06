JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Tuesday

The JSE faces positive Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment lifted by developments in the US.

US President Donald Trump's release from hospital has reduced uncertainty around his ability to lead the Republican campaign, said Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

There are also growing expectations of more stimulus in the US, Innes said.

Markets in mainland China are closed for a public holiday, while earlier the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.75% and the Australian all ordinaries index 0.42%, Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had added 0.38%.

Gold was down 0.16% to $1,910.04/oz while platinum was flat at $896.75. Brent crude was 0.12% higher at $41.54 a barrel.

The rand was 0.27% firmer at R16.51/$.

There is little on the local corporate calendar on Tuesday, while the SA Reserve Bank is due to release its biannual monetary policy review, which should provide additional details on its current thinking regarding monetary policy.

