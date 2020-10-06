MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as investors await US stimulus decision
The all share fell 0.59% and the top 40 0.63%, with banks and resources down 1.40% and 1.15%, respectively
06 October 2020 - 18:11
The JSE fell on Tuesday while global equities were mixed as focus remains on further fiscal stimulus in the US to boost economic recovery.
The JSE all share fell 0.59% to 54,203.83 points and the top 40 0.63%. Banks were down 1.40% and resources 1.15%. The all share has lost 5.05% so far in 2020.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now