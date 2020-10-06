Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as investors await US stimulus decision The all share fell 0.59% and the top 40 0.63%, with banks and resources down 1.40% and 1.15%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell on Tuesday while global equities were mixed as focus remains on further fiscal stimulus in the US to boost economic recovery.

The JSE all share fell 0.59% to 54,203.83 points and the top 40 0.63%. Banks were down 1.40% and resources 1.15%. The all share has lost 5.05% so far in 2020.