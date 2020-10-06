JSE lower as focus remains on US stimulus
In mid-morning trade the all share was down 0.25% and the top 40 0.23%
06 October 2020 - 11:29
The JSE was lower on Tuesday, tracking European equities, as focus remains on US stimulus with investors worrying about a rise in Covid-19 cases
At 10.30am, the JSE all share was down 0.25% to 54,385.94 points and the top 40 0.23%. Banks lost 1.07% and gold miners 1.34%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now