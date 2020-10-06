Markets JSE lower as focus remains on US stimulus In mid-morning trade the all share was down 0.25% and the top 40 0.23% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Tuesday, tracking European equities, as focus remains on US stimulus with investors worrying about a rise in Covid-19 cases

At 10.30am, the JSE all share was down 0.25% to 54,385.94 points and the top 40 0.23%. Banks lost 1.07% and gold miners 1.34%.