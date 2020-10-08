Raubex warns of loss after initial Covid-19 lockdown halted construction

Infrastructure development group Raubex has warned it swung into a first-half loss after construction activity in SA was largely halted in late March and throughout April.

The group expects a headline loss per share of between 17.6c and 29.3c in the six months to end-August, from headline earnings per share of 58.6c previously. This implies a headline loss of up to R53m, or a fall of up to 150%.

The majority of Raubex operations in SA were able to restart under level 4 lockdown status, which began on May 1, with a gradual increase in efficiencies to near normal levels of operation towards the end of July, the group said.

All of the company’s SA operations are now fully operational, with Raubex saying it was also encouraged by the government’s drive to implement infrastructure projects.

The group has also received a R1.48bn contract from the SA National Roads Agency for road upgrades in Gauteng.

Internationally, in Western Australia, operations performed well during the period and were not materially affected by Covid-19, Raubex said.

In the rest of Africa, Botswana imposed a 48-day lockdown that ended on May 20 2020, during which time all operations in the country were suspended, while in Mozambique and Namibia, materials handling and crushing operations experienced cross-border logistical issues that affected production efficiencies.

In Cameroon, operations were more severely affected by Covid-19 challenges, including travel restrictions and quarantine periods personnel were required to comply with in SA and Cameroonian jurisdictions, Raubex said.

