Companies / Industrials

Raubex warns of loss after initial Covid-19 lockdown halted construction

The group expects to report a headline loss of up to R53m in its six months to end-August

08 October 2020 - 09:24 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL

Infrastructure development group Raubex has warned it swung into a first-half loss after construction activity in SA was largely halted in late March and throughout April.

The group expects a headline loss per share of between 17.6c and 29.3c in the six months to end-August, from headline earnings per share of 58.6c previously. This implies a headline loss of up to R53m, or a fall of up to 150%.

The majority of Raubex operations in SA were able to restart under level 4 lockdown status, which began on May 1, with a gradual increase in efficiencies to near normal levels of operation towards the end of July, the group said.

All of the company’s SA operations are now fully operational, with Raubex saying it was also encouraged by the government’s drive to implement infrastructure projects.

The group has also received a R1.48bn contract from the SA National Roads Agency for road upgrades in Gauteng.

Internationally, in Western Australia, operations performed well during the period and were not materially affected by Covid-19, Raubex said.

In the rest of Africa, Botswana imposed a 48-day lockdown that ended on May 20 2020, during which time all operations in the country were suspended, while in Mozambique and Namibia, materials handling and crushing operations experienced cross-border logistical issues that affected production efficiencies.

In Cameroon, operations were more severely affected by Covid-19 challenges, including travel restrictions and quarantine periods personnel were required to comply with in SA and Cameroonian jurisdictions, Raubex said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Raubex sells property interests for R383m

The company has sold off its properties held in a subsidiary, after deciding they are non-core assets
Companies
7 months ago

Raubex to report at least 70% increase in earnings

The group said last week that it had sold its property interests for R383m to private equity firm Acorn Black Investments
Companies
6 months ago

Renewable energy projects power Raubex profit

Eskom's independent power producers programme has boosted the construction group in its six months to end-August
Companies
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Even high-end Woolworths customers default on ...
Companies
2.
Pick n Pay warns of big Covid-19 hit to earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anglo dangles carrot of exploration to fire up ...
Companies / Mining
4.
African Bank on the hunt for acquisitions in bid ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: Why SAA should partner with Ethiopian ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Raubex pins hopes on R500bn stimulus package

Companies / Industrials

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

Companies / Investors Monthly

Afrimat and Raubex: The tale of two survivors

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.