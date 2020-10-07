Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors digest Trump’s move to halt stimulus talks The all share firmed 1.01% and the top 40 1.09%, with banks, resources, platinum miners, industrials and financials all up on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, as investors digested US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt fiscal stimulus talks.

Trump sent markets into a tailspin when he tweeted that he had issued instructions to “stop negotiating until after the election” on a new stimulus plan. Trump’s tweet came only hours after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned that the economy needed more fiscal aid to strengthen its recovery.