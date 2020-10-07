MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as investors digest Trump’s move to halt stimulus talks
The all share firmed 1.01% and the top 40 1.09%, with banks, resources, platinum miners, industrials and financials all up on the day
07 October 2020 - 18:31
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, as investors digested US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt fiscal stimulus talks.
Trump sent markets into a tailspin when he tweeted that he had issued instructions to “stop negotiating until after the election” on a new stimulus plan. Trump’s tweet came only hours after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned that the economy needed more fiscal aid to strengthen its recovery.
