Markets

UK’s economy has rocky road ahead

The UK has been rocked by Covid-19 with a 20% contraction in the second quarter that was the biggest among major developed nations

02 September 2020 - 17:40 Lucy Meakin and David Goodman
A tourist souvenir stall stands on the Southbank in London, UK. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG
A tourist souvenir stall stands on the Southbank in London, UK. Picture: SIMON DAWSON/BLOOMBERG

London — Bank of England (BOE) policymakers painted a gloomy picture of the UK’s economic outlook, warning that the nation faces a long road back from the hit of the pandemic.

Governor Andrew Bailey told legislators on parliament’s treasury committee that the risks to growth remain to the downside, while one of his deputies, Dave Ramsden, said the economy might have lost more than 1.5% of growth permanently.

Fellow monetary policy committee member Gertjan Vlieghe said in written testimony that it could be years before there’s a full recovery, and before the BOE can hit its inflation goal of 2%.

The UK has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, with a 20% contraction in the second quarter that was the biggest among major developed nations. The BOE has unleashed a raft of stimulus measures, including slashing the benchmark rate to a record-low 0.1% and raising its asset purchase target to £745bn.

Policymakers delivered a slightly less downbeat assessment in August, saying that the hit was shallower than initially thought, and the consumer-driven rebound faster.

Still, the country faces the prospect of a renewed wave of infections, and a surge in unemployment when furloughs end. Bailey said the uncertainty in the BOE’s forecast was the largest to date.

Bloomberg

SA 10-year bond yield at lowest in month on hopes of economic recovery

Global market sentiment has been supported by positive economic data from the US and China this week
Markets
6 hours ago

JSE lifts as investors await catalysts for direction

By 10.16am, the JSE all share had firmed 0.24% and the top 40 was 0.31% up
Markets
6 hours ago

World shares up on improved economic data about recovery

The likelihood of more US stimulus also helped the markets, as well as upbeat Chinese and European manufacturing indicators
Markets
7 hours ago

Hopes of economic recovery from Covid-19 pandemic boost oil prices

Investors are ‘riding a wave of optimism, though it could come crashing down at any moment’, one analyst says
Markets
7 hours ago

Gold dips on rebounding dollar

The metal is weaker after strong US data boosts optimism around a global economic recovery
Markets
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes ...
Markets
2.
Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Volatile rand lives up to its ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday
Markets
5.
Rand may not be done after the biggest gains ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.