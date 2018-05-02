Gold rebounds from four-month low as Chinese buyers return

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday, ticking up from a four-month low hit in the previous session, as Chinese buyers returned to the market following the Labour Day holiday.

Investors also awaited cues on the US monetary policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,310.30 an ounce at 4.19am GMT. Gold fell to $1,301.51 in the previous session, its lowest since December 29 2017.

US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3% to $1,310.80 an ounce on Wednesday.

"The Chinese are back from a long holiday and we’re seeing some buying interest on the downside," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

The gains should be limited as the dollar was firm and as people awaited the US nonfarm payrolls data, Fung said.