Gold rebounds from four-month low as Chinese buyers return
The metal is holding up well in the face of a stronger dollar, while silver and platinum have also bounced back from multi-month lows
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday, ticking up from a four-month low hit in the previous session, as Chinese buyers returned to the market following the Labour Day holiday.
Investors also awaited cues on the US monetary policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,310.30 an ounce at 4.19am GMT. Gold fell to $1,301.51 in the previous session, its lowest since December 29 2017.
US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3% to $1,310.80 an ounce on Wednesday.
"The Chinese are back from a long holiday and we’re seeing some buying interest on the downside," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.
The gains should be limited as the dollar was firm and as people awaited the US nonfarm payrolls data, Fung said.
The dollar index was down about 0.1% at 92.388, but the greenback hovered close to a nearly four-month high of 92.566, supported by the outlook for a strong US economy and rising yields amid signs of slowdown elsewhere, especially in Europe.
While the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting ending on Wednesday, the central bank will probably encourage expectations that it will lift borrowing costs in June on rising inflation and low unemployment.
The Fed is due to announce its decision at 6pm GMT.
Investors are also focused on the April US nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday, which could provide further signs of economic strength.
Inflation is sometimes regarded as gold-positive, because bullion is seen as a safe haven when price pressures rise, but higher interest rates imposed to fight inflation make the nonyielding metal less attractive.
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao says spot gold could end its current bounce below a resistance at $1,317 and then retest a support at $1,302, as suggested by a Fibonacci ratio analysis.
Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.51% to 866.77 tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 1.14% to $16.30 an ounce. Prices touched a low of more than four months at $16.04 in the previous session.
Platinum was up 0.5% at $894 an ounce. The metal touched its lowest this year at $888.50 on Tuesday.
Palladium rose 0.1% to $949.22 an ounce.
Reuters
