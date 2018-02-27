Futures follow firmer JSE, as US markets brush off early Powell comments

South African futures firmed on Tuesday, despite subdued global markets, after the JSE reacted positively to the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Gold miners were under pressure amid a softer metal price, and as markets waited for signals on the future monetary policy of major central banks.

Globally, focus on Wednesday is expected to be on US inflation data, which will be released in the context of continued testimony by US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell before Congress.

Powell’s prepared remarks did not point to faster than expected interest-rate increases, but the issue could emerge during questioning by US lawmakers, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Wednesday is also quite busy in terms of local data: the producer price index (PPI)‚ private sector credit extension and the trade balance are all expected to be released.

Economists forecast PPI to have moderated slightly from December’s year-on-year growth of 5.2%, partly due to a decrease in fuel costs.

The all share closed 0.27% higher at 59‚027.20 points and the top 40 gained 0.33%. Banks added 0.68%‚ general retailers 0.45%‚ resources 0.43%‚ food and drug retailers 0.26% and financials 0.25%. The gold index shed 1.86% and platinums 0.27%.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.34% to 25,793.66 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 had gained 0.29% and the CAC 40 0.27%.

At the same time, platinum had lost 1.04% to $990.42 an ounce and gold 0.72% to $1,323.42. Brent crude was off 0.95% to $66.90.

The top-40 Alsi futures index firmed 0.35% to 51,995 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,841 from Monday’s 15,359.