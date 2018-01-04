Oil extends gains on US weather, Iranian unrest

London — Oil rose further above $68 a barrel on Thursday to the highest since May 2015.

Crude prices were supported by unrest in Iran, which raised concern about risks to supplies, as well as by cold weather in the US boosting demand, and Opec-led output cuts.

Six days of anti-government protests in Iran, oil cartel Opec’s third-largest producer, have added a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices. The unrest has not, however, affected production or exports in Iran.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 6c at $67.90 a barrel at 10.05am GMT and traded as high as $68.27. US crude rose 23c to $61.86 and also touched the highest since May 2015.

"There is enough support for prices with the cold in the US and the geopolitical factor," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix.

Freezing US weather has spurred short-term demand, especially for heating oil.

Apart from the spike in May 2015, oil is trading at its highest since December 2014 — the month after a historic decision by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to stop cutting output to prop up prices deepened a price collapse.

Analysts at JBC Energy in Vienna said the price reaction to the Iranian unrest was overdone, although there were other potential threats to Iranian supply looming.

"Beyond the recent focus on street protests, the potential reinstatement of US sanctions targeting the Iranian oil industry remains an issue," JBC said.

Opec, supported by Russia and other nonmembers, began to hammer out a deal to cut supplies again in 2016, aiming to get rid of a supply glut that had built up in the previous two years and boost prices.

The supply cut pact started a year ago and compliance has been high, aided by involuntary output declines in Venezuela, whose economy is collapsing, plus unrest in Nigeria and Libya.

Producers decided to extend the deal for the whole of 2018.

Opec’s cuts are helping to reduce inventories around the world, and in the US crude stocks fell by 5-million barrels in the latest week, the American Petroleum Institute said on Wednesday, ahead of the government’s supply report due later on Thursday.

Balancing the trend towards a tighter market is higher production in the US, where the Opec-led effort to push prices up is spurring more shale oil output.

The US government forecasts that 2018 average oil production will hit a record high.

