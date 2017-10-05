Markets

Rand weakens ahead of release of US nonfarm jobs data

05 October 2017 - 12:53 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Thursday just before midday, trading in narrow ranges in a listless market.

The market has favoured the dollar following a series of positive data releases and hawkish speeches US Federal Reserve governors over the past two weeks.

Sentiment regarding the uptick in US economic growth has been driving markets, with the focus now on nonfarm payroll data due on Friday

FTXM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said the US economy received another boost from the nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index reading for September earlier this week, which was the highest since August 2005.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said that at the moment, markets seemed to be pricing in more positive data from the US. "This can mean that weaker data from the nonfarm payrolls could lead to bigger losses and a break towards R13.45/$."

At 1132am‚ the rand was at R13.6189 to the dollar from R13.5683, at R16.0251 to the euro from R15.9596 and at R17.9638 to the pound from R17.9817.

The euro was at $1.1766 from $1.1763.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
JSE could take a breather after record for top 40
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Heavyweights push JSE to near-record ...
Markets
3.
Rand firms as weak US data put dollar on back foot
Markets
4.
Oil stable, as an expected Russian-Saudi deal ...
Markets
5.
Gold treads water ahead of US payrolls data
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.