JSE higher as big guns boost market to just shy of previous record

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday just 146 points shy of its previous record high, as Naspers, diversified miners, Sasol and Mondi led the way in generally upbeat trade.

Volumes were on the high side, at R26.5bn, with the daily average about R20bn.

Analysts said that although the weaker rand trend remained, the local currency had firmed to R13.5467 to the dollar during the course of the day, from R13.6888, ahead of crucial US non-farm payroll data, set to be released on Friday.

A better-than-expected number would support the dollar and the prospects of a US rate hike in December, while a weaker one would favour emerging-market currencies, such as the rand.

Softer US ADP payroll data for September, released on the day, gave little direction to the dollar, which was flat, in choppy trade, at the JSE’s close. The rand was at R13.62 to the dollar.

The local market, closing firmer for the fourth consecutive day, was supported by the continued rise in a number of global markets. The Dow closed at yet another record on Tuesday and was up 0.10% soon after the JSE’s close on Wednesday.

European markets were mixed with the DAX 30 up 0.40% and the FTSE 100 flat.

Markets will now look for signals from central banks over the next few days, as further interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, and a less accommodative stance by the European Central Bank, may prove risky, as consumer inflation remains subdued.

"Inflation is a massive headache for many central banks around the world, with the normal models proving ineffective in determining when it will return to target," Oanda trader Craig Erlam said.

Consumer inflation in the US has consistently missed the Fed’s 2% target this year.

Petrochemical group Sasol was one of the firm favourites on the day on the JSE, despite a flat Brent crude price, at $55.81 a barrel. The share is, however, down nearly 5% this year.

Naspers continued its rally, closing at another record high, as its investment in the Chinese group Tencent continues to pay off. Tencent earlier rose another 0.75% in Hong Kong trade. Naspers has now gained 53.6% this year, with some analysts remaining extremely bullish as to its next target. It was up 1.19% on the day, to R3,095.

Miners were supported by global growth prospects and expectations that the rand will weaken further, possibly to R14 to the dollar this year and R15 in 2018.

Packaging, paper and pulp group Mondi has been the subject of some feverish buying this year, and is now up 37%. Mondi Plc was up 2.3% to R382.62 on Wednesday, with Mondi Ltd gaining 2.96% to R383.

Political issues in the run-up to the ANC’s conference in December are expected to keep the rand on the back foot, and so support rand hedges on the JSE.

The all share closed 0.70% higher at 56,750 points. Its record high is 56,896.90, reached on August 25 this year. The blue-chip top 40 added 0.80%. Resources gained 1.45%, food and drug retailers 1.32%, the gold index 0.93%, banks 0.61%, industrials 0.56%, property 0.47% ,and financials 0.43%. Platinums shed 0.31%.

Anglo American rose 1.88% to R258.29 and Glencore 1.34% to R64.82.

Sasol rose 3.39% to R380.50.

Remgro added to gains in industrials, up 1.65% to R213.72.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 1.55% to R130.49.

In banks, FirstRand lost 1.28% to R51.59, trading ex-dividend, but Standard Bank gained 1.61% to R160.50 and Capitec 1% to R887.79.

Financial advisory group PSG Konsult was flat at R8.99 ahead of the release of interim results on Thursday. It reported that recurring headline earnings rose 19% for the year to end-February.

Sanlam closed 2.18% higher at R68.29.

Retailer Shoprite leapt 3.18% to R209.38 and Steinhoff Africa Retail rose 1% to R23.28.

International property group Nepi Rockcastle recovered 0.85% to R179, after losing more than 3% on Tuesday after it said it had raised R5.2bn to be used partly to refinance the acquisition of the Serdika shopping centre and office property in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Arena Plaza shopping centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Resilient added 0.86% to R136.18 and Investec Property Fund 2.25% to R15.90. Capital & Counties shed 2% to R47.04.

Vodacom was a laggard on the day, dropping 3.22% to R151.36, after the Competition Commission accused the mobile operator of abusing its dominance in its contract with the Treasury.

MTN gained 1.42% to R123.68.