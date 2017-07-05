Markets

Rand little changed as ANC’s policy conference draws to a close

05 July 2017 - 10:21 Reitumetse Pitso
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was broadly flat against global currencies on Wednesday morning, but the currency remained under pressure as the ANC’s fifth national policy conference enters its final day.

Discussions in the conference have not surprised the market as expected, but investors will continue to pay attention as conclusions and recommendations are reached.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve Bank’s June meeting are due for release later in the day. The Dow Jones Newswires reported that Fed officials had already indicated there was a strong chance of a decision to start shrinking the bank’s portfolio of bonds while postponing any further interest-rate increases to December.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Phillip Pearce said if there was further interest in local bonds like there was on Tuesday, the rand could strengthen to below R13.10 to the dollar.

Geopolitical concern remains high after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. The rand reversed some of the gains it made on Tuesday, partly because of the tension in Asia.

At 9.08am the rand was at R13.1809 to the dollar from R13.1889, at R14.9744 to the euro from R14.9653 and at R17.0308 to the pound from R17.0409.

The euro was at $1.1361 from $1.1346.

