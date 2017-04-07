Gold rises to five-month high on safe-haven demand as US strikes Syria

Bengaluru — Gold rose more than 1% on Friday to a 5-month high, as investors sought safe-haven assets after the US launched cruise missiles on a Syrian air base, potentially escalating tensions with Syrian allies Russia and Iran.

US President Donald Trump unleashed military strikes against the air base in response to a deadly chemical attack on a rebel-held area, a US official said on Thursday.

Trump took the toughest direct US action yet in Syria’s six-year-old civil war, raising the risk of confrontation with Russia and Iran, Assad’s two main military backers. Spot gold rose 1% to $1,264.30 per ounce by 3.40am GMT. It earlier climbed as much as 1.4% to $1,269.28, its highest since November 10, and was on track for a fourth straight week of gains.

US gold futures also rose over 1% to $1,266.20.

"Clearly this raises the stakes and we expect to see gold prices continuing to push higher in the short-term, at least until there is some clarity around whether this is a one-off or develops into something more," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Stocks slumped and safe-haven bonds and the yen jumped in Asia on Friday after the missile strike. The dollar fell 0.4% against the safe-haven Japanese yen to ¥110.40.

Investors had already been on edge as Trump met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday for talks over flashpoints such as North Korea and China’s huge trade surplus with the US. "My initial thoughts are the new president [Trump] is sending a big message to the Chinese about their willingness to act on North Korea as well with this strike," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Besides the risk-aversion sentiment in the market, gold is also supported by technicals, analysts said.

"Gold has broken the 200-day moving average intra-day and has tested its upper resistance at $1,264, the February 28 high. A daily close above these levels can open a technical move to $1,300 with support now at $1,250," Halley said.

Spot gold is expected to break a resistance at $1,273 per ounce and rise more to the next resistance at $1,281, as suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Investors were watching out for March US nonfarm payrolls data due later on Friday, which analysts said could be key for the short-term direction of the gold market.

Strong job gains were likely to add upward pressure on wages, supporting higher interest rates, which could pressure gold.

Higher interest rates reduce investor appetite for noninterest bearing gold. Spot silver rose 0.7% to $18.40 an ounce, after touching $18.47, the most since February 27.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $961.65, while palladium was up 0.3% to $805.28.

Reuters