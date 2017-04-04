Markets

Bonds reel as S&P downgrades SA’s foreign-currency debt

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond worsened through the 9% mark for first time since December

04 April 2017 - 13:18 PM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market stabilised at a weaker level at lunchtime on Tuesday, but remained sensitive to news around the Cabinet reshuffle.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond steepened through the 9% mark for first time since December, after S&P Global Ratings stripped the country of its investment status on a foreign-currency basis.

"It all looks a bit of a mess in these uncertain times. In the bigger scheme of things it is probably better that all the downgrades and political conflicts come to a head sooner rather than later, so that markets can price in the risks and get on with it," said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Securities.

The downgrade to subinvestment grade, or junk status, comes less than a week after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet, firing Pravin Gordhan as the finance minister and replacing him with Malusi Gigaba, former minister of home affairs.

The reshuffle has triggered a backlash from various quarters, with labour federation Cosatu calling on Zuma to resign.

The downgrade means SA will be charged higher interest rates when borrowing, increasing the price of repaying government debt.

The yield on the R186 was at 9.01% at midday, which marks a sharp reversal from a week ago when it stood at 8.29.

Rand weaker but off intra-day lows as market eyes downgrades

The rand was R13.77 to the dollar just before noon, and R17.14 against the pound, but losses are fairly muted with the market taking a wait-and-see ...
Markets
14 days ago

Banks feel the heat after S&P downgrades SA's credit rating

The JSE’s banking index was down 4.2% on Tuesday morning as the market digested the news that S&P Global Ratings had cut its sovereign credit ...
Markets
14 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sales figures point to poor outlook
Markets
2.
Rand weakens as local currency seeks direction ...
Markets
3.
JSE’s miners likely to follow Sydney’s down on ...
Markets
4.
Rand dips as dollar attempts a rebound
Markets
5.
Oil slides as US pumps more
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.