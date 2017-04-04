Bonds reel as S&P downgrades SA’s foreign-currency debt

The South African bond market stabilised at a weaker level at lunchtime on Tuesday, but remained sensitive to news around the Cabinet reshuffle.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond steepened through the 9% mark for first time since December, after S&P Global Ratings stripped the country of its investment status on a foreign-currency basis.

"It all looks a bit of a mess in these uncertain times. In the bigger scheme of things it is probably better that all the downgrades and political conflicts come to a head sooner rather than later, so that markets can price in the risks and get on with it," said Ashley Dickinson, head of fixed-income dealing at Sasfin Securities.

The downgrade to subinvestment grade, or junk status, comes less than a week after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet, firing Pravin Gordhan as the finance minister and replacing him with Malusi Gigaba, former minister of home affairs.

The reshuffle has triggered a backlash from various quarters, with labour federation Cosatu calling on Zuma to resign.

The downgrade means SA will be charged higher interest rates when borrowing, increasing the price of repaying government debt.

The yield on the R186 was at 9.01% at midday, which marks a sharp reversal from a week ago when it stood at 8.29.