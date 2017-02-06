US and European worries and weak dollar push gold to a near three-month high

The gold price climbed on Monday to its highest in nearly three months with investor interest in bullion improving thanks to a subdued dollar and political worries about the US and Europe.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,226.91 an ounce at 2.41pm GMT, having earlier touched $1,230.14, a level last reached on November 17. US gold futures edged up 0.7% to $1,228.90 an ounce.

Political uncertainty in the US is being fuelled by President Donald Trump’s policies, the most controversial of which is a temporary ban on immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries. A US judge put a nationwide block on Trump’s order on Friday. Elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany this year are also adding to jitters.

"The initial euphoria of the Trump presidency seems to be fading and the elections in Europe are making people nervous," said ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson. "The uncertainty does mean upside for prices."

"Since the start of the year we’ve seen the dollar consistently weaker, but physical demand from (top consumers) China and India is still weak and a negative for gold."

China’s net gold imports in December, at 51.51 tonnes, were down 60% from those of December 2015. Meanwhile, gold demand in India fell 21.2% in 2016 from the previous year to 675.5 tonnes as new rules such as those forcing customers to disclose their tax codes for purchases above 200,000 rupees ($2,967) dampened demand.

The dollar’s value against a basket of currencies has fallen nearly 4% since January 3. That was partly on expectations that the US central bank will wait to see what happens on the political and economic fronts after Friday’s monthly jobs report showed wages barely rose. "Gold’s solid showing so far this year ... is mostly attributable to a weaker dollar and last week’s standoffish Federal Reserve statement with regard to when it would next move on rates," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

"Geopolitical concerns will now be magnified by the Trump administration’s more aggressive tone in the foreign policy arena and trade will also remain a key flash point."

Investor interest in gold can be seen in data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), showing speculators raised net long positions in COMEX gold to the highest in eight weeks in the week to January 31. Technically, gold needs to close above the 100-day moving average at about $1,220 to gain upward momentum. But traders say strong resistance at $1,229, a Fibonacci retracement level, could take several attempts.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $17.58 an ounce while platinum gained 0.1% at $1,004.4 and palladium added 3.1% to $769.09.

Reuters