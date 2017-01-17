BUSINESS DAY TV: Trump and Brexit provide a silver lining for gold

Juan Carlos Artigas is the investment research director at the World Gold Council.

BUSINESS DAY TV: If you timed your trades correctly in the gold price last year, you would have had, we hazard, a pretty flush holiday. Starting 2016 at around $1,100/oz the metal then raced up to its high of $1,366 in July before effectively collapsing and ending the year not far above where it started.

The World Gold Council reckons that the yellow metal will be in vogue this year, supported by six trends it’s identified and the council’s director of investment research, Juan Carlos Artigas, joins us on the line now with more.

Juan Carlos ... firstly, would you anticipate a recovery in the gold price this year?

JUAN CARLOS ARTIGAS: We don’t forecast the price of gold directly. What we do instead is look at the demand and supply factors that influence gold and what we believe is that there is plenty of stock support in the gold market. That is not just about what the US dollar is doing or what the Fed may be doing but actually when you look at gold from a global perspective there are plenty areas, six trends in particular that we think provide support.

BDTV: Okay ... one of those you talk about being heightened political and geopolitical risks and interestingly enough you could argue that (Donald) Trump’s election and the Brexit vote last year were both massive geopolitical risks, in fact within that period gold has just continued its decline. So how would you explain why you think geopolitical risks will provide some sort of bulwark for the gold price?

JCA: Let’s actually use perhaps the example on Brexit in particular or the result of the referendum. At the time of the result ... it took the markets by surprise and investors used gold as a safe haven and as a high-quality good asset to preserve wealth. Now following that, the pound has been under quite a lot of pressure from the perspectives of investors ... economies [unclear] but there is a little uncertainty in terms of what it may be post-Brexit.

Now, when you look at gold in pound terms, gold has been doing quite well, so for UK investors gold has served as a high-quality liquid asset as a safe haven to preserve their holdings. So it’s functioning as it is and when you look at gold, you cannot just look at it from one single currency perspective, it’s a global asset, and as a global asset, investors look at their local performance or the performance in the local currency to put it into context of their portfolio holdings.

BDTV: Although we look at gold, I suppose quoted in dollars. So in dollar terms was it a safe-haven asset?

JCA: Gold at the end of the year was close to 10% up and, as you mentioned earlier, for the past couple of weeks it has been recovering. In the last part, towards the end of 2016 as the market was getting ready for a decision by the Fed there was some pressure on gold. However, after that it has been recovering. The reality is that there is still a lot of uncertainty, which people don’t exactly know how things will evolve.

There is good sentiment amongst some quarters in the investor community of many of the economic policies that have been proposed in the US, but there are also concerns. And more than anything it’s not just about what’s happening in the US, but the uncertainty that the new election cycle may bring for Europe and also what the results of the negotiations between Britain and the EU may result in.

BDTV: What about one of the factors, I’m not going to touch on all six, but Asian demand, and you mentioned that the combined share of world gold demand for China and India went from about 25% in the 1990s to just over 50% by last year. Do you think that has peaked, or do you think there is more to come?

JCA: There is absolutely a lot of growth coming in the pipeline from emerging markets, particularly Asian markets. There are quite a few questions from some of the economists as to perhaps the more short term in some quarters of emerging markets and how they will transition from an all-export economy to domestic consumption. But at the same time, even though there are some questions about what may happen, very closely in the short term there is a lot of consensus as well that emerging markets, and in particular Asia, will bring a lot of growth to the global economy in years to come. And as middle classes grow and continue to grow as economies expand, that is very positive. And for gold that is just really the beginning. In particular in China, the gold market especially the bar and coin market didn’t really open up until this decade so its increasing and taking a really important trend.

ETFs (exchange-traded funds), for example in China, gold-backed ETFs, had a very strong performance last year, assets that were hedging some of their currency repatriation that they were experiencing in China and in the environment that they were taking into that market as well.

BDTV: Right, so gold-backed ETFs something to watch as well. And then just lastly, you mentioned the opening of new markets and you talked about a Sharia standard for gold that was launched last year. Do you think that is going to have quite a profound impact on demand for gold, and the price?

JCA: We believe that it opens up a market that is quite important and that it creates a way for investors to be more assured that they can follow the rules that they need to follow and be confident in investing in an asset like gold and getting the benefit of holding that. So we do believe that is a market that is quite large and has a lot of potential, and we understand that we have opened up that market in a more systematic way.