Gold holds near six-week peak on safe-haven demand

Gold on Wednesday held near six-week highs hit the session before, with economic and political uncertainty boosting its safe-haven appeal.

Markets were waiting for indications on policy from US President-elect Donald Trump’s first news conference since the US elections, due later in the day.

"The markets are myopic. There are immediate concerns over the global economy, at least in the first half of the year," said Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

He added that focus was on events such as Britain’s exit from the EU, French elections in April and the impact of Trump’s trade policies when he takes up his post in the White House later this month.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,187.37 an ounce by 3.03am GMT. Bullion, often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, on Tuesday reached its highest level since November 30 at $1,190.46.

US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,187.20 per ounce.

"Greater than usual market sensitivity to Trump’s comments and actions may persist until the market becomes used to him in office. This could take several months. Thus gold prices may be more volatile than usual," said James Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.

"In addition to US dollar weakness, the gold rally has depended on a pullback in US bond yields and some moderation in equity gains."