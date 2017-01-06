Outlook is not entirely bleak for world’s worst-performing commodity

Comments by US president-elect Donald Trump also influenced the market. In a tweet, he said the US needs to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability," a reference to America’s nuclear arsenal that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to say his country would respond to any buildup. Prices rose even though Mark Hibbs, a senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s nuclear policy programme, says both countries have more than enough enriched uranium to expand their cache of missiles.

Still, the gains helped buoy some uranium producers, including Canada’s Cameco. Shares of the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company rallied more than 40% since the end of October, though the company still is worth just about half what it was three years ago.

Nuclear expansion

Longer term, there is a glimmer of hope for uranium. More than 60 reactors were under construction globally as of April, according to the World Nuclear Association.

China is the most ambitious, with plans to boost its nuclear power capacity more than 70% by 2020. In India, the government plans to expand capacity 29% by 2019. Seven reactors are under construction in Russia, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. In the US, Trump’s advisers are seeking to keep ageing plants online longer, according to an internal document circulated by the energy department last month.

In Japan, nine reactors should be in operation by the end of this year, though each still faces some local and legal opposition, according to Daiwa Securities. David Wang, an analyst at Morningstar in Chicago, is even more bullish. He expects as many as half of Japan’s nuclear reactors will be online by 2018.

Forecasts vary as to when prices break out of their doldrums. In a December report, Morgan Stanley said spot uranium will remain stuck near $19 this year, rise to $21 in 2018 and average $24 by 2019. The bank had the lowest forecast for next year in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts, with the average at about $23. By 2019, uranium may reach $55, a separate tally of four analysts forecasts showed.

Willem Middelkoop, the founder of Aerdenhout, Netherlands-based Commodity Discovery Fund that returned 70% last year, said he expects the spot price to return to at least $30 this year — and rise substantially in the longer term because of the nuclear-power projects being planned globally.

"Uranium will be in really high demand because so many nuclear reactors are being planned in Asia and all around the world," Middelkoop said. "We expect real stress in the uranium market after 2020. We could see uranium prices of $100 and higher."

