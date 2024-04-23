Life / Motoring

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

Foton SA to launch bakkie and commercial range in June

Tunland G7 double cab will return as a more sophisticated offering than its predecessor

23 April 2024 - 15:48
by Denis Droppa
The Tunland G7 double cab will be part of Foton’s new line up. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese brand Foton will bolster SA’s competitive double-cab bakkie segment with the launch of the new Foton Tunland G7 later in 2024.

The first-generation Tunland was previously sold here as a budget pickup until being discontinued six years ago.

Scheduled for launch on June 25, the one tonner will be part of a Foton commercial vehicle lineup including trucks and vans, with a choice of internal combustion engines and electric power. The model range will include the Miler 3.5T truck, View van, electrically powered eTruckmate double-cab workhorse, eView van and eAumark light truck.

Technical details and pricing of the Foton Tunland G7 have not been revealed for SA yet, but overseas the double cab is available with a 2.0l turbodiesel engine with outputs of 120kW and 390Nm. It is a more comfortable and family-focused vehicle than its predecessor, and comes equipped with modern convenience and safety features.

At 5,340mm in length the G7 will be one of the largest bakkies on local roads and similar in size to the Ford Ranger, the country’s best selling double cab. It is expected to be available in rear-wheel-drive and 4x4 versions.

Foton, with a presence in SA since 2008, recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Combined Motor Holdings (CMH).

A network of 40 dealerships across SA will service the brand’s products supported by a parts warehouse available through Mandarin Parts Distributors, said Foton SA CEO Marius Smal, adding that Foton had been the top selling commercial brand in China for the past 19 years.

“Foton’s additions into the SA market represents a significant milestone in their expansion strategy,” he said. “We are looking forward to delivering innovative, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation solutions to customers across the region.”

China’s LDV to launch bakkies and SUVs in SA

The LDV T60 double cab bakkie range has been a global bestseller for the brand while demand for the D90 SUV has been similarly robust
Life
2 days ago

New Kia Tasman bakkie heads to SA to compete against Ford Ranger

Kia SA CEO Gary Scott says the Tasman will be sold locally but has not confirmed when it will arrive
Life
13 hours ago

Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m

Looking to tackle Sani Pass or other adventure travels? Check out these family-friendly 4x4s
Life
4 days ago
