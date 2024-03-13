Mercedes conducts world’s first X-ray crash test
The technology peers under the skin to see what happens to a vehicle and dummies in an accident
13 March 2024 - 12:59
Mercedes-Benz has carried out the world’s first X-ray crash with a real car in a bid to better understand what happens to vehicles and humans in collisions.
Together with the Fraunhofer-Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Mercedes carried out the side-impact test of a sedan with a dummy on board at the EMI (Ernst Mach Institute) in Freiburg, Germany...
