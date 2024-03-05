SA bids farewell to the Mazda BT-50

The BT-50 struggled to gain traction in the highly competitive double-cab market. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mazda Southern Africa on Tuesday announced it will cease importation and sales of the Mazda BT-50 double-cab bakkie in SA.
The BT-50, introduced in 2008 as a successor to Mazda’s B-series of bakkies, has experienced slow sales performance in the local market. Initially manufactured in partnership with Ford Motor Company of SA at its Silverton plant, the vehicle underwent a transition in 2021 when the latest version was produced in Thailand through an alliance with Isuzu.
Despite marketing efforts, the 2021 model struggled to gain traction in SA’s highly competitive double-cab market, in which locally manufactured brands dominate sales.
“The SA [light commercial vehicle] market, particularly the double-cab segment, is fiercely competitive, with locally manufactured brands and nameplates enjoying significant market share,” said Craig Roberts, MD Mazda SA.
“This, coupled with the challenges posed by imported vehicles competing against locally manufactured products, has led Mazda SA to make the difficult decision to discontinue the BT-50 for the SA market.”
Remaining inventory at dealerships will represent the final availability of BT-50 vehicles for retail sale in SA. Mazda SA has confirmed there will be no further imports of the BT-50.
Despite the discontinuation, Mazda SA affirmed its commitment to supporting existing BT-50 owners. Both current and previous generations of the BT-50, covered under warranty or service plans, as well as those in operation on local roads, will continue to receive support from Mazda SA and its network of 42 dealerships nationwide.
The company assured customers that service, repair and replacement parts will remain available for the foreseeable future.
Though the BT-50 will no longer be available locally, Mazda Corporation will continue manufacturing the model as part of its alliance with Isuzu for other global markets.
