Life / Motoring

NEWS

Foton Tunland bakkie to return to SA

The company could benefit from the popularity of one-tonne bakkies

07 February 2024 - 12:09
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Foton has not confirmed what models of the Tunland it will import. Picture: SUPPLIED
Foton has not confirmed what models of the Tunland it will import. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chinese automotive brand Foton is returning to SA with the Tunland bakkie six years after the vehicle was discontinued in the country.

Founded in 1996, Foton is headquartered in ChangpingBeijing, and is a subsidiary of the BAIC Group.

The Tunland was imported here from 2007-2018 in one-tonne bakkie in single- and double-cab variants, while Foton has continued to sell a range of trucks and minibus taxis. The brand was initially introduced by the McCarthy Group and later taken over by Imperial Holdings, which became Motus.

From the second quarter of 2024, Foton will be imported by Mandarin Parts Distributors (MPD), a subsidiary of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH). Since 2009 MPD has serviced and supplied parts to various Chinese brands in SA, says Marius Smal, MD of MPD. He says the company will offer special assistance to owners of older-generation Foton light commercial vehicles.

It is not specified which Foton Tunland models will be sold locally, only that they will be available in diesel and electric versions. 

China’s GAC Motor to become newest car brand in SA

The company joins a fast-growing Chinese automotive presence in the country
Life
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE: Omoda C9 ups the ante in Chinese luxury

With hints of Range Rover Velar, the C9 is a tech fest that’s family friendly with a snappy performance
Life
2 weeks ago

These were SA's top selling cars and bakkies in 2023

Bakkies and compact cars ruled the charts, with two notable exceptions
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 launched in SA with engine ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Be kinder to ...
Life
3.
REVIEW: Honda CB 500X offers all-terrain biking ...
Life / Motoring
4.
New Tiguan and other VWs to be launched in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
New Honda CR-V launched in SA with big price hikes
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.