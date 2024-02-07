Foton Tunland bakkie to return to SA

Foton has not confirmed what models of the Tunland it will import.
Chinese automotive brand Foton is returning to SA with the Tunland bakkie six years after the vehicle was discontinued in the country.
Founded in 1996, Foton is headquartered in Changping, Beijing, and is a subsidiary of the BAIC Group.
The Tunland was imported here from 2007-2018 in one-tonne bakkie in single- and double-cab variants, while Foton has continued to sell a range of trucks and minibus taxis. The brand was initially introduced by the McCarthy Group and later taken over by Imperial Holdings, which became Motus.
From the second quarter of 2024, Foton will be imported by Mandarin Parts Distributors (MPD), a subsidiary of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH). Since 2009 MPD has serviced and supplied parts to various Chinese brands in SA, says Marius Smal, MD of MPD. He says the company will offer special assistance to owners of older-generation Foton light commercial vehicles.
It is not specified which Foton Tunland models will be sold locally, only that they will be available in diesel and electric versions.
