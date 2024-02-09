LOCAL LAUNCH
New Honda CR-V launched in SA with big price hikes
The top model now costs more than R1m, significantly more than rivals
12 February 2024 - 12:30
The new Honda CR-V has been launched in SA at prices that will give prospective customers pause.
The midsized SUV comes in launched in two models priced at R959,900 (1.5T Executive) and R1,039,900 (1.5T Exclusive), making it significantly more expensive than rivals such as the Toyota Rav4, Volkswagen Tiguan and Nissan X-Trail in a competitive segment. Those competitors all sell for less than R900,000, with the new Honda priced in the realm of premium models such as the BMW X3 and Audi Q5...
