New Ford Ranger bakkie now available with factory approved SVI armouring

Ford's latest Ranger models can now be fortified at an OEM-approved fitment centre. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
In a demonstration, vehicle armouring specialists SVI Engineering CEO Jaco de Kock coolly pumps three rounds from a DM-4 AR 15 semi-automatic rifle into a vehicle’s reinforced rear windshield positioned some 30m away inside a shooting range tunnel. His marksmanship, and the impenetrable glass, are remarkable.
Ford SA and SVI Engineering first cemented their relationship in 2021, with the latter outfit offering three levels of OEM-approved protection to the previous generation Ford Ranger models. With the new Ranger, the partnership continues and the new one-tonners meet an updated Stopgun V3.0 security package without risk to the factory warranty.
Fitted at SVI’s Bashewa workshop in Pretoria East, all Ford Ranger body styles — single-, super- and double-cab — are accommodated.
The B6 Stopgun V3.0 is the entry-level and visible armour that affords protection against ammunition fired from assault rifles up to 7.62x51 mm, such as the R1, R5 and AK47. It’s aimed at industries such as mining and high-value goods in transit. Upgrades from the previous Stopgun V2.0 kit are 38mm-thick armoured glass and steel armour, complete with gun ports fitted behind the side windows.
The B6-level armour offers all-round glazing for the occupants. The weight penalty is 650kg, but the single cab I drove fitted with this package didn’t feel sluggish, nor did it swing like a pendulum in the corners.
The B6 Stopgun V3.0 security option can be installed in just three weeks and is available on all Ford Ranger models except the Raptor model owing to its bespoke Fox suspension set-up.
Steel rings can be optionally fitted inside tyres to allow a driver to continue on a safe path despite the wheels being shot out. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Moving up, there is a top-range B6 Discreet package that hides all the evidence of V3.0 Stopgun fortification.
The mid-tier B4 level is also discreet and introduces 21mm armoured glass and lightweight, bullet-resistant Kevlar sheets inside the panels. Aimed as an anti-hijack solution, it adds a maximum of 280kg to the vehicle and offers protection from handguns up to .44 Magnum calibre.
Unlike the B6 level, the lighter B4 can be adopted for the Ranger Raptor, and Discreet packages take up to three months to assemble.
All armoured Ranger models are available to order directly from Ford dealerships around the country. The complete package, including the purchase price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armour selected, can be financed via by Ford SA. Optional extras include roof and floor armour, run-flat rings for the tyres and a public announcement system.
The B6 Stopgun V3.0 cabin leaves the cabin largely untouched but the thick split front glass decreases front visibility and the gun-port mechanism protrudes inside. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
“We consider armoured vehicle protection as a crucial step into a potentially life-saving sector. We have already demonstrated this with the previous Ranger’s armoured protection and are now able to show our ongoing commitment by offering this level of ballistic protection on our latest Ranger. This can be done without compromising the Ranger’s warranty or Ford Protect service plan,” said Dale Reid, product brand manager of Ford SA.
Pricing excludes VAT and excludes the purchase price of the base vehicle:
Local News
New Ford Ranger bakkie now available with factory approved SVI armouring
The armouring kits can be financed through Ford’s dealerships
In a demonstration, vehicle armouring specialists SVI Engineering CEO Jaco de Kock coolly pumps three rounds from a DM-4 AR 15 semi-automatic rifle into a vehicle’s reinforced rear windshield positioned some 30m away inside a shooting range tunnel. His marksmanship, and the impenetrable glass, are remarkable.
Ford SA and SVI Engineering first cemented their relationship in 2021, with the latter outfit offering three levels of OEM-approved protection to the previous generation Ford Ranger models. With the new Ranger, the partnership continues and the new one-tonners meet an updated Stopgun V3.0 security package without risk to the factory warranty.
Fitted at SVI’s Bashewa workshop in Pretoria East, all Ford Ranger body styles — single-, super- and double-cab — are accommodated.
The B6 Stopgun V3.0 is the entry-level and visible armour that affords protection against ammunition fired from assault rifles up to 7.62x51 mm, such as the R1, R5 and AK47. It’s aimed at industries such as mining and high-value goods in transit. Upgrades from the previous Stopgun V2.0 kit are 38mm-thick armoured glass and steel armour, complete with gun ports fitted behind the side windows.
The B6-level armour offers all-round glazing for the occupants. The weight penalty is 650kg, but the single cab I drove fitted with this package didn’t feel sluggish, nor did it swing like a pendulum in the corners.
The B6 Stopgun V3.0 security option can be installed in just three weeks and is available on all Ford Ranger models except the Raptor model owing to its bespoke Fox suspension set-up.
Moving up, there is a top-range B6 Discreet package that hides all the evidence of V3.0 Stopgun fortification.
The mid-tier B4 level is also discreet and introduces 21mm armoured glass and lightweight, bullet-resistant Kevlar sheets inside the panels. Aimed as an anti-hijack solution, it adds a maximum of 280kg to the vehicle and offers protection from handguns up to .44 Magnum calibre.
Unlike the B6 level, the lighter B4 can be adopted for the Ranger Raptor, and Discreet packages take up to three months to assemble.
All armoured Ranger models are available to order directly from Ford dealerships around the country. The complete package, including the purchase price of the base vehicle and the cost of the armour selected, can be financed via by Ford SA. Optional extras include roof and floor armour, run-flat rings for the tyres and a public announcement system.
“We consider armoured vehicle protection as a crucial step into a potentially life-saving sector. We have already demonstrated this with the previous Ranger’s armoured protection and are now able to show our ongoing commitment by offering this level of ballistic protection on our latest Ranger. This can be done without compromising the Ranger’s warranty or Ford Protect service plan,” said Dale Reid, product brand manager of Ford SA.
Pricing excludes VAT and excludes the purchase price of the base vehicle:
B6 Stopgun V3.0 Single Cab — R295,293
B6 Stopgun V3.0 Super Cab — R341,587
B6 Stopgun V3.0 Double Cab — R422,257
B4 Discreet Single Cab — R426,268
B4 Discreet Super Cab — R572,377
B4 Discreet Double Cab — R572,377
B6 Discreet Single Cab — R665,116
B6 Discreet Super Cab — R866,966
B6 Discreet Double Cab — R866,966
Audi’s Carlos Sainz wins 2024 Dakar Rally
BMW’s M division sets sales record in 2023
Here are the new bakkies for launch in SA in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Waymo applies to bring self-driving cars to Los Angeles
Audi’s Carlos Sainz wins 2024 Dakar Rally
Bentley sales fall 11% on slow luxury market
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.