Life / Motoring

VEHICLE SALES

Toyota leads October market as vehicle sales decline

Toyota sells 12,440 units to stay ahead of Volkswagen and Suzuki

01 November 2023 - 16:24
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
New passenger cars were 3.5% lower and light commercials fell 3.0%. Picture: DALL-E
New passenger cars were 3.5% lower and light commercials fell 3.0%. Picture: DALL-E

New-vehicle sales in SA declined 2% in October compared to the same month last year, reflecting the persisting economic strain on consumers.

It was the third consecutive month of decline in the market, said motor industry umbrella body Naamsa. The 45,445 units sold last month reflected a decline of 905 units compared to October 2022.

New passenger cars at 29,912 units were 3.5% lower while light commercial vehicles (LCVs), bakkies and minibuses at 12,361 units recorded a 3.0% drop. In recent months LCV sales had exceeded those of last year, largely due to the loss of production of popular models like the Hilux and Hiace when Toyota’s flooded Durban plant closed for several months in 2022.

Economic constrains continued to affect new vehicle sales during the month as rising cost of living and restrictive borrowing costs were depressing demand for luxury goods, said Naamsa.

“The new vehicle market’s prolonged recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic continued into 2023 with the expectation that the market would return to the 2019 level after three years. The market was still 1.3% below the pre-pandemic level in 2022 and for the year to date was now 2.1% units ahead of the corresponding period 2022, on track to recover to the pre-pandemic level of 2019,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

Government’s long-awaited decision on the future of the local automotive industry was again kicked down the road. In his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana  was expected to announce incentives to support the automotive industry’s transition to new-energy vehicles (NEVs). He confirmed government plans to implement tax and expenditure measures to support the automotive sector, but details will only be announced in the 2024 budget review.

“In automotives, a major export and source of employment, the transition to NEVs poses an existential threat to SA vehicle production. This transition will require balancing domestic market demand, establishing renewable energy-based charging infrastructure and supporting production,” he said.

Toyota remained SA’s favourite brand in October with 12,440 units sold, ahead of Volkswagen (6,595) and Suzuki (4,480).

Top 20 selling new vehicles October 2023:

  1. Toyota Hilux — 3,110
  2. VW Polo Vivo — 2,280
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross — 2,100
  4. Ford Ranger — 1,853
  5. Toyota Hiace — 1,496
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,464
  7. Toyota Starlet — 1,363
  8. Suzuki Swift — 1,248
  9. VW Polo — 1,235
  10. Nissan NP200 — 961
  11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 856
  12. Toyota Vitz — 779
  13. Nissan Magnite — 715
  14. Hyundai Grand i10 — 680
  15. Renault Kwid — 661
  16. VW T-Cross — 641
  17. Hyundai i20 — 635
  18. Toyota Fortuner — 629
  19. VW Polo Sedan — 628
  20. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 565

These were our five top sports cars of 2023

From electrics to hybrids, and even an occasional petrol-powered toy, Denis Droppa looks at this year’s top thrill rides
Life
3 weeks ago

These were SA’s top 30 selling cars in September

Toyota's Hilux retained its spot as the country’s best-selling vehicle overall
Life
4 weeks ago

These are SA’s seven most popular SUVs — and why you buy them

Motorists continue to flock towards SUVs and crossovers; these were September's top sellers
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Toyota profit more than doubles, boosted by weak ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota leads October market as vehicle sales ...
Life / Motoring
3.
New vehicle sales decline for third month in ...
National
4.
Government’s plan to support new-energy vehicles ...
National
5.
Smashed Wolf of Wall Street Countach auctioned
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

SVI offers new B4 armour for Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Life / Motoring

GM reaches tentative deal with union, ending huge co-ordinated strike

Companies / Industrials

Japan Mobility Show is back after four year break

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.