All-white Porsche auction beckons

The whites collection of Porsche will be auctioned in December 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
You’ve heard of an all-white party, now get ready for RM Sotheby’s “The White Collection” auction — a unique gathering of rare Porsche models all wearing shades of white paint.
The collection, which is set to go under the hammer on December 1-2 in Houston, Texas, represents over a decade of collecting by one perfection-focused owner.
The collection has some choice desirables including a 2015 Porsche 918 Weissach Spyder, a 1970 Porsche 914/6 and a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Touring.
The collection boasts 63 cars of which 56 are Porsches. Supplementing these are errantly coloured specials, including a pair of classic Porsche tractors, a 1953 Porsche 356 “Pre-A” 1500 America Coupe by Reutter and its distant cousin, a 1955 Volkswagen Beetle Custom with a centrally placed steering wheel.
In addition to bidding for the vehicles, participants can bid for a colourful array of Porsche memorabilia, as well as art, toys and designer furniture, which has all been kept in mint condition and numbers more than 500 lots in total.
The auction is set in a venue that can only be described as a Porsche sanctuary. Bright, expansive and meticulously curated, the space is a direct reflection of the pristine collection it holds.
Speaking of white Porsches, one of the hues offered by Porsche is Carrara White. It is not a typo and has nothing to do with the 911 Carrera, which is named after the famous Mexican road race, the Carrera Panamericana.
The paint, which is listed among classic Porsche hues, is available across a variety of Porsche models, and is derived from a type of white marble that originates from the Italian town of Carrara in Tuscany.
A custom VW Beetle is among cars that will be auctioned. Picture: SUPPLIED
In describing its effects, Porsche says Carrara White gives vehicles a purity and timeless look. It is a popular choice with new owners, and is particularly striking on the all-electric Taycan models.
Interested parties in the auction can also bid online.
International News
All-white Porsche auction beckons
The offering represents more than a decade of collecting by one perfection-focused owner
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.