Porsche unveils track-only 911 GT3 R rennsport

Thanks to its carbon fibre bodywork and stripped out interior, 911 GT3 R rennsport tips the scales at a feathery 1,240kg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has lifted the lid on its new and highly exclusive 911 GT3 R rennsport.
Presented at Rennsport Reunion 7 held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in the US, this limited-edition track tool promises to be one of the most capable 911 derivatives ever made by Porsche, thanks to its explosive power and aerodynamically optimised bodywork.
Though it is based on the 911 GT3 R, the rennsport shares only a roof skin and bonnet with its purpose-built racing car sibling. All other body elements have been changed, including a totally redesigned nose section cut with myriad different flics, fins and air vents. The intake and outlet panels of the front wheel arches have been radically modified while conventional exterior mirrors have been eliminated and replaced by a digital equivalent.
The rear of the rennsport props up a massive, fixed wing reminiscent of the one used on the Brumos Porsche 935/77, which drivers Toine Hezemans and Rolf Stommelen steered to overall victory at the 1978 24 Hours of Daytona. Capable of developing a considerable amount of aerodynamic downforce, the horizontal elements of this standout feature sport two additional vertical supports in the style of the iconic Porsche 962 Le Mans racing car. Beneath it resides an ultra-wide LED light bar incorporating illuminated Porsche lettering.
The rennsport rolls on custom Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. Picture: SUPPLIED
While exclusive “dark silver metallic” 18-inch BBS wheels shroud a lightweight AP brake system (aluminium monobloc calipers married to brake pads with titanium backing plates), customers can choose between three different exhaust systems. Exhaling through two centre-exiting tailpipes, most will probably opt for the unsilenced version that echoes the former 911 RSR race cars. However, for racing circuits with stricter noise restrictions, Porsche is offering two quieter versions fitted with silencers and catalytic converters.
The 911 GT3 R rennsport is available in seven bold colours including Star Ruby and Signal Orange. Three special designs inspired by racing liveries are also on offer. Customers can pick between “Rennsport Reunion”, seen here, “Flacht” or “Speed Icon.”
Illuminated Porsche lettering complements the LED light bar. Picture: SUPPLIED
Of course the most exciting part of this lunatic 911 is its engine. Unhindered by those pesky balance of performance regulations governing the GT3 R, Porschewas able to extract every last ounce of power from its naturallyaspirated 4.2l flat-six boxer motor.
Designed to run on E25 fuels and capable of revving up to a staggering 9,400rpm thanks to a set of specifically developed pistons and camshafts, this mighty unit produces a muscular 456kW. This is sent direct to the rear wheels via a sequential six-speed constant-mesh gearbox. Thanks to a stack of revised gear ratios, including a longer sixth, this transmission enables a top speed 20km/h higher than the GT3 R.
According to Porsche the chassis of the rennsport is pretty much identical to that of the GT3 racing car. This means you get a double wishbone suspension layout up front and a multi-link set-up at the rear. The five-way adjustable racing shock absorbers from KW also have a blow-off function. Porsche Motorsport delivers the rennsport with a specific basic set-up, however further adjustments to the suspension can be made using shims.
As part of weight-saving measures the aircon system has been removed. Ventilation for the driver is provided by the 911 GT3 R’s seat-cooling concept.
With production limited to 77 units worldwide, the new Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport is priced at an eye-watering $1,046,000 (about R19.6m), a sum that will surely see it become the exclusive preserve of only the most well-moneyed motoring enthusiasts.
