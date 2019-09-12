Life / Motoring COMPARATIVE ROAD TEST Clone wars: BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra Is the difference more than skin deep? We line up the two-seater cousins to find out BL PREMIUM

However you view the “cloning” exercise between the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra, the fact is that neither of these two-seater sports cars might have existed without the economies of scale that the technical partnership made possible.

Yes, the Supra is essentially a dressed-up Z4, and neither manufacturer made any secret of this. The turbo 3.0 engine and eight-speed auto gearbox are Bavarian, and managing the power at the rear wheels is an electronic differential.