All-new MINI will be doggone hi-tech

The electric Mini will be available in two versions.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The new-generation MINI will have a hi-tech interior with an OLED infotainment screen and an optional digital dog when it makes its world debut in September.
BMW has been dropping details of its new premium compact car ahead of its unveiling at the German international motor show in Munich from September 5 to 10, and this week revealed an interior that is minimalist in design and high in technology.
The fourth generation MINI under BMW custodianship will be built in collaboration with Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor and replaces the third-gen MINI unveiled in 2013.
The interior has all instruments housed within a large circular OLED screen called the MINI Interaction Unit. Eight MINI experience modes — including Core, Green and Go-Kart — vary the use of light, user interfaces, drive settings and sound.
An optional light projector on the back of the Interaction Unit bathes the whole dashboard in colours and patterns to match the experience mode selected. The presentation of content in the optional head-up display is adapted accordingly.
The simplified cabin has minimal garnishes save for an interestingly knitted dashboard texture. Physical heating controls retain the classic Mini toggle switch and are housed on a small console that also contains a gearshift stub for the automatic transmission.
The navigation system has an optional augmented view with a live video stream, and the vehicle can receive free over-the-air software updates.
The MINI intelligent personal assistant is activated by the spoken command “Hey MINI” and can be used with the optional “Spike” digital bulldog visualisation.
Instruments are housed within a large circular OLED screen called the MINI Interaction Unit.
Picture: SUPPLIED
An optional digital key offers the driver flexible access to the vehicle, without having to take their smartphone out of their pocket. The key can be passed on to other people digitally using the sharing function.
There will be petrol and electric versions, with the EV to be built in China and the petrol version at BMW’s plant in Oxford, UK, where the present MINI is built.
There will be two electric versions available: a base Cooper E with a 40.7-kwh battery and a single electric motor rated at 135kW, and a Cooper SE with a 54.2-kwh battery and a single electric motor good for 160kW. A high-performance John Cooper Works EV has been rumoured too.
Electric models will boast different driving sounds selectable by the driver for a more immersive experience. The default Core driving sound will be heard inside the vehicle and outside as well for acoustic pedestrian protection.
Styling of the new electric MINIs is evolutionary with the traditional round headlights and floating contrast-colour roof, while the LED tail-lights adopt a new triangular design with black surrounds and individual pixels. The company has not revealed the final styling of its petrol models.
The new-generation MINI is expected to go on sale early in 2024 in three-door hardtop guise, later to be followed by five-door and convertible models.
NEW MODELS
All-new MINI will be doggone hi-tech
BMW reveals digital bulldog assistant and high-quality OLED diplay for fourth-generation MINI
The new-generation MINI will have a hi-tech interior with an OLED infotainment screen and an optional digital dog when it makes its world debut in September.
BMW has been dropping details of its new premium compact car ahead of its unveiling at the German international motor show in Munich from September 5 to 10, and this week revealed an interior that is minimalist in design and high in technology.
The fourth generation MINI under BMW custodianship will be built in collaboration with Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor and replaces the third-gen MINI unveiled in 2013.
The interior has all instruments housed within a large circular OLED screen called the MINI Interaction Unit. Eight MINI experience modes — including Core, Green and Go-Kart — vary the use of light, user interfaces, drive settings and sound.
An optional light projector on the back of the Interaction Unit bathes the whole dashboard in colours and patterns to match the experience mode selected. The presentation of content in the optional head-up display is adapted accordingly.
The simplified cabin has minimal garnishes save for an interestingly knitted dashboard texture. Physical heating controls retain the classic Mini toggle switch and are housed on a small console that also contains a gearshift stub for the automatic transmission.
The navigation system has an optional augmented view with a live video stream, and the vehicle can receive free over-the-air software updates.
The MINI intelligent personal assistant is activated by the spoken command “Hey MINI” and can be used with the optional “Spike” digital bulldog visualisation.
An optional digital key offers the driver flexible access to the vehicle, without having to take their smartphone out of their pocket. The key can be passed on to other people digitally using the sharing function.
There will be petrol and electric versions, with the EV to be built in China and the petrol version at BMW’s plant in Oxford, UK, where the present MINI is built.
There will be two electric versions available: a base Cooper E with a 40.7-kwh battery and a single electric motor rated at 135kW, and a Cooper SE with a 54.2-kwh battery and a single electric motor good for 160kW. A high-performance John Cooper Works EV has been rumoured too.
Electric models will boast different driving sounds selectable by the driver for a more immersive experience. The default Core driving sound will be heard inside the vehicle and outside as well for acoustic pedestrian protection.
Styling of the new electric MINIs is evolutionary with the traditional round headlights and floating contrast-colour roof, while the LED tail-lights adopt a new triangular design with black surrounds and individual pixels. The company has not revealed the final styling of its petrol models.
The new-generation MINI is expected to go on sale early in 2024 in three-door hardtop guise, later to be followed by five-door and convertible models.
BYD Atto 3 launched as one of SA’s cheapest EVs
Mini and Red Bull launch SA’s first solar-powered charging station
Mini shows all-new electrified Countryman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Electric Cooper SE is silent, swift and pricey
911 to be last combustion model from Porsche
R200,000 City Blitz introduced as SA's cheapest electric car
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.