BYD is the newest Chinese car brand to launch a model in SA. Abbreviated from “Build Your Dream”, the company already supplies Cape Town's commuter busses and has launched a new electric SUV called the Atto 3.
Two models are on offer and pricing starts at R768,000. The debutant is 4,455mm long with a 175mm ground clearance, and competes with EVs such as the Mini Cooper SE (R742,102), the new Volvo EX30 (R775,900) and the upcoming GWM Ora Cat (R716,900).
Both BYD Atto 3 models are similarly well-equipped inside the cabin. Features include electric seats with full synthetic leather upholstery and heating, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree view monitor, a 12.8-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, seven airbags and more.
Price differentiators between the pair of Atto 3 models are driving range. Power outputs are 150kW and 310Nm but the standard ATTO 3 uses a 49.92kWh battery with an expected driving range of 320km. The extended range model which commands R835,000 uses a larger 60.48kWh battery.
It’s claimed to achieve 420km, and both models are compatible with AC or DC ports. The company says the batteries can be charged from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.
A drag coefficient of 0.29 Cd adds to the range and allows some good performance numbers. The company says the acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is 7.3 seconds. Practicality is looked after by a 310l boot, extendable to 1,340l by folding the rear seats.
A modern design incorporates quirky elements such as a textured C-pillar said to be inspired by the scales of a dragon.
The new BYD electric cars can be purchased directly from the initial two dealerships in KwaZulu-Natal, or bought online at byd.com/za. More dealerships are being planned and the new models are sold standard with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and warranty.
Local Launch
BYD Atto 3 launched as one of SA’s cheapest EVs
The China-built EV arrives with a starting price of R768,000
