Life / Motoring

Local Launch

BYD Atto 3 launched as one of SA’s cheapest EVs

The China-built EV arrives with a starting price of R768,000

04 July 2023 - 10:12
The new Atto 3 styling looks neat and approachable, with some interesting styling nuances like Dragon scale-inspired C-pillars.
The new Atto 3 styling looks neat and approachable, with some interesting styling nuances like Dragon scale-inspired C-pillars.

BYD is the newest Chinese car brand to launch a model in SA. Abbreviated from “Build Your Dream”, the company already supplies Cape Town's commuter busses and has launched a new electric SUV called the Atto 3.

Two models are on offer and pricing starts at R768,000. The debutant is 4,455mm long with a 175mm ground clearance, and competes with EVs such as the Mini Cooper SE (R742,102), the new Volvo EX30 (R775,900) and the upcoming GWM Ora Cat (R716,900).

Both BYD Atto 3 models are similarly well-equipped inside the cabin. Features include electric seats with full synthetic leather upholstery and heating, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree view monitor, a 12.8-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, seven airbags and more.

Price differentiators between the pair of Atto 3 models are driving range. Power outputs are 150kW and 310Nm but the standard ATTO 3 uses a 49.92kWh battery with an expected driving range of 320km. The extended range model which commands R835,000 uses a larger 60.48kWh battery.

It’s claimed to achieve 420km, and both models are compatible with AC or DC ports. The company says the batteries can be charged from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.

A “Hey BYD” activated artificial intelligence assistant is among standard highlights in the cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
A “Hey BYD” activated artificial intelligence assistant is among standard highlights in the cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED

A drag coefficient of 0.29 Cd adds to the range and allows some good performance numbers. The company says the acceleration from standstill to 100km/h is 7.3 seconds. Practicality is looked after by a 310l boot, extendable to 1,340l by folding the rear seats. 

A modern design incorporates quirky elements such as a textured C-pillar said to be inspired by the scales of a dragon.

The new BYD electric cars can be purchased directly from the initial two dealerships in KwaZulu-Natal, or bought online at byd.com/za. More dealerships are being planned and the new models are sold standard with a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and warranty.

Subaru launches guaranteed future value on all models

Locals can now buy a Subaru, return or refinance it at the end of an agreed term
Life
1 day ago

Top four things to consider before buying a new car

Depreciation, maintenance and unnecessary features can sour the ownership experience
Life
3 days ago

Ineos Grenadier double cab bakkie teased ahead of launch

The Quartermaster is a workhorse variant of the adventure SUV that's also sold here in SA
Life
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Audi Driving Experience returns to SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota to make a Lamborghini-rivalling sports car
Life / Motoring
3.
Opel sharpens logo for electric age
Life / Motoring
4.
Stellantis rules the podium in the latest US J.D. ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Flights of fear and fancy on the back roads
Life

Related Articles

New-vehicle sales growth ‘encouraging’ in challenging economic climate

Life / Motoring

A price hike for diesel in July, but petrol gets cheaper

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.